Home » Cinema » Horror & Thriller » Trailer per Grimcutty: un meme di Internet prende vita e semina morte

Titolo originale: Grimcutty , uscita: 10-10-2022. Regista: John Ross.

Trailer per Grimcutty: un meme di Internet prende vita e semina morte

15/09/2022 trailer news di Redazione Il Cineocchio

C'è anche Shannyn Sossamon tra i protagonisti dell'horror di Hulu

grimcutty film 2022 horror

Hulu ha da poco diffuso il trailer e il poster di Grimcutty, horror originale a basso budget pronto a debuttare sullo streamer in vista della stagione di Halloween.

grimcutty film 2022 posterQuesta la trama ufficiale:

Un’adolescente dei sobborghi e il suo fratellino devono fermare un terrificante meme di Internet portato in vita dall’isteria dei loro genitori.

Regista del film è John Ross (“The Birch”).

Tra i protagonisti troviamo Usman Ally (VEEPA Series of Unfortunate Events), Shannyn Sossamon (Wayward PinesSleepy Hollow), Callan Farris (Gabby Duran & the Unsittables), Alona Tal (SEAL Team) e Kayden Koshalev (Search PartyThe Tragedy of Macbeth).

Di seguito trovate il trailer internazionale di Grimcutty, che finirà su Hulu il 10 ottobre, che ci dà un’idea dei valori di produzione:

© Riproduzione riservata

Fonte: YouTube

Usman Ally
Shannyn Sossamon
Callan Farris
Alona Tal
Kayden Alexander Koshelev
Tags:GrimcuttyJohn RossShannyn Sossamon
