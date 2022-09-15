Titolo originale: Grimcutty , uscita: 10-10-2022. Regista: John Ross.
Trailer per Grimcutty: un meme di Internet prende vita e semina morte
15/09/2022 trailer news di Redazione Il Cineocchio
C'è anche Shannyn Sossamon tra i protagonisti dell'horror di Hulu
Hulu ha da poco diffuso il trailer e il poster di Grimcutty, horror originale a basso budget pronto a debuttare sullo streamer in vista della stagione di Halloween.
Un’adolescente dei sobborghi e il suo fratellino devono fermare un terrificante meme di Internet portato in vita dall’isteria dei loro genitori.
Regista del film è John Ross (“The Birch”).
Tra i protagonisti troviamo Usman Ally (VEEP, A Series of Unfortunate Events), Shannyn Sossamon (Wayward Pines, Sleepy Hollow), Callan Farris (Gabby Duran & the Unsittables), Alona Tal (SEAL Team) e Kayden Koshalev (Search Party, The Tragedy of Macbeth).
Di seguito trovate il trailer internazionale di Grimcutty, che finirà su Hulu il 10 ottobre, che ci dà un’idea dei valori di produzione:
