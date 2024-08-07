Sezione:

Filtra per:

Contattaci

Lavora con noi

Chi Siamo

Privacy

Note Legali

Web Agency

Home » Cinema » Horror & Thriller » Trailer red band per Stream, infarcito di glorie del cinema horror

Titolo originale: Stream , uscita: 21-08-2024. Regista: Michael Leavy.

Trailer red band per Stream, infarcito di glorie del cinema horror

07/08/2024 trailer news di Redazione Il Cineocchio

Tra le molte star anche Tony Todd, Jeffrey Combs e Bill Moseley

Jeffrey Combs in Stream (2024)

La Iconic Events Releasing ha diffuso oggi il poster e il trailer red band di Stream, horror diretto da Michael Leavy che è stato prodotto dalla Fuzz on the Lens Productions e i cui effetti pratici sono stati curati dal regista di Terrifier e Terrifier 2 Damien Leone!

Stream (2024) film posterIl cast del film è ricco di volti noti e icone dell’horror, tra cui Bill Moseley (The Devil’s Rejects), Tony Todd (Candyman), Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator / Would You Rather), Danielle Harris (Halloween 4, 5 / Hatchet 2), Tim Reid (Stephen King’s IT / WKRP Cincinnati), Dee Wallace (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial / The Howling) e Mark Holton (Leprechaun).

E poi Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp / A Nun’s Curse), Daniel Roebuck (The Fugitive / Final Destination), Dave Sheridan (Scary Movie / The Devil’s Rejects), Terry Alexander (Day of the Dead / Night of the Living Dead II), David Howard Thornton (Terrifier / Terrifier 2), Charles Edwin Powell (Exorcist III/Screamers), Bob Adrian (The Conjuring 2), Sydney Malakeh (Cheer Camp Killer), Wesley Holloway (Terrifier 2) e Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night).

Questa la trama ufficiale:

Mentre i Keenan cercano di far riavvicinare i membri della famiglia, entrano involontariamente in un gioco di vita o di morte.

Con quattro assassini squilibrati che pattugliano i corridoi del loro hotel e che fanno a gara per chi uccide nel modo più creativo, le probabilità sono ora decisamente contro di loro.

In attesa di capire se lo vedremo anche in Italia (negli USA il 21 agosto), di seguito trovate il red band trailer internazionale di Stream, che ci dà un assaggio delle sue atmosfere:

© Riproduzione riservata

Fonte: YouTube

Jeffrey Combs
Daniel Roebuck
Felissa Rose
Tim Reid
Mark Holton
Linden Porco
David Howard Thornton
Danielle Harris
Dee Wallace
Tony Todd
Tags:Bill MoseleyJeffrey CombsMichael LeavyStreamTony Todd
Nerdy

Alien: costruite in casa la mascherina Facehugger contro il coronavirus (ma occhio al Chestburster!)

C'è un'artista tedesca fan dei film della saga con gli Xenomorfi dietro alla curiosa creazione, di cui ha diffuso online le istruzioni per replicarla

 Leggi di più
Nerdy

Tornate all’epoca d’oro delle VHS con il gioco da tavolo di Blockbuster

Un salto indietro nel tempo per mettersi alla prova insieme agli amici sulla conoscenza dei film

 Leggi di più
Nerdy

TreeZilla è l’albero di Natale di Godzilla che sputa fumo e si illumina

Per delle festività all'insegna del Re dei mostri

 Leggi di più
Nerdy

Risolvete misteri fantasy col Cluedo di Dungeons & Dragons

Dite addio ai tradizionali candeliere, sala da ballo e Colonnello Mustard

 Leggi di più
Nerdy

In vendita il coniglio assassino di peluche di Monty Python ed il Sacro Graal

"Sembra mansueto, ma è carità pelosa. Se parte all'attacco, ti si mangia anche l'albero genealogico."

 Leggi di più