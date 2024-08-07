Trailer red band per Stream, infarcito di glorie del cinema horror

La Iconic Events Releasing ha diffuso oggi il poster e il trailer red band di Stream, horror diretto da Michael Leavy che è stato prodotto dalla Fuzz on the Lens Productions e i cui effetti pratici sono stati curati dal regista di Terrifier e Terrifier 2 Damien Leone!

Il cast del film è ricco di volti noti e icone dell’horror, tra cui Bill Moseley (The Devil’s Rejects), Tony Todd (Candyman), Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator / Would You Rather), Danielle Harris (Halloween 4, 5 / Hatchet 2), Tim Reid (Stephen King’s IT / WKRP Cincinnati), Dee Wallace (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial / The Howling) e Mark Holton (Leprechaun).

E poi Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp / A Nun’s Curse), Daniel Roebuck (The Fugitive / Final Destination), Dave Sheridan (Scary Movie / The Devil’s Rejects), Terry Alexander (Day of the Dead / Night of the Living Dead II), David Howard Thornton (Terrifier / Terrifier 2), Charles Edwin Powell (Exorcist III/Screamers), Bob Adrian (The Conjuring 2), Sydney Malakeh (Cheer Camp Killer), Wesley Holloway (Terrifier 2) e Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night).

Questa la trama ufficiale:

Mentre i Keenan cercano di far riavvicinare i membri della famiglia, entrano involontariamente in un gioco di vita o di morte.

Con quattro assassini squilibrati che pattugliano i corridoi del loro hotel e che fanno a gara per chi uccide nel modo più creativo, le probabilità sono ora decisamente contro di loro.

In attesa di capire se lo vedremo anche in Italia (negli USA il 21 agosto), di seguito trovate il red band trailer internazionale di Stream, che ci dà un assaggio delle sue atmosfere:

© Riproduzione riservata

Fonte: YouTube