Intervista: Steven Morger presenta il LCCAF 2024 (e risponde ad alcune perplessità)

Come consuetudine fin dalla prima edizione del 2018, abbiamo fatto quattro chiacchiere con Steven Morger, uno degli organizzatori del LCCAF (Lake Como Comic Art Festival), per parlare un po’ della manifestazione imminente che coinvolgerà come da tradizione molti artisti della Nona Arte provenienti da tutto il mondo e che ques’tanno si terrà il 18 e 19 maggio (con serata di gala inaugurale venerdì 17) sempre nella bella cornice verde di Villa Erba, a Cernobbio.

1) Quanti artisti mancano ancora all’appello?

Sono stati tutti annunciati. C’è sempre qualche nome che potrebbe delinearsi all’ultimo minuto, quindi potrebbe esserci qualche altra aggiunta, ma credo che tutti gli artisti previsti siano stati annunciati. L’anno scorso erano troppi, quindi quest’anno dovremmo avere una settantina di artisti presenti.

2) Viste le edizioni precedenti (con il record del 2023), siete ancora convinti che portare così tanti artisti sia il modo migliore per vendere i 1.000 biglietti previsti del LCCAF? La varietà è certamente positiva, ma chi viene finisce per accodarsi ai “soliti sospetti” invece di “distribuirsi” in modo più omeogeno

L’anno scorso erano troppi. Ora intendiamo far crescere la lista degli artisti presenti di pari passo con l’aumento delle presenze. Vogliamo assicurarci che i fan abbiano il tempo di incontrare gli artisti che desiderano, ma anche che gli artisti possano tornare a casa con dei soldi in tasca.

3) Vedo che il biglietto giornaliero è aumentato di nuovo…

Sì e no. L’anno scorso era il prezzo del biglietto più un costo aggiuntivo per le spese di biglietteria. Abbiamo unito le due cose, quindi il prezzo netto è circa lo stesso del 2023.

4) Ho letto che sono previsti “workshop e panel”; puoi dirmi qualcosa di più al riguardo?

È un aspetto su cui volevamo lavorare. Con Scott Dunbier che ora ci aiuta con i podcast, si è offerto anche di aiutarci con i panel. Sono ancora in fase di sviluppo, quindi non c’è ancora nulla da annunciare. Mi dispiace.

5) Recentemente, all’OAX di Orlando, è stata introdotta ‘l’ora degli sketch gratuiti’, per la gioia dei partecipanti (visitatori e artisti); avete in programma di organizzare qualcosa di simile (o qualche altra “coccola” per chi verrà)?

No. Abbiamo fatto ‘l’ora degli autografi gratuiti’ in passato. Come sono soliti fare, hanno sfruttato quell’idea. Non siamo però noi organizzatori a dettare le decisioni artistiche agli artisti del LCCAF. Chiedono il prezzo che ritengono giusto chiedere.

6) Nella giornata di sabato e/o domenica sarà prevista un’asta riservata ai soli partecipanti?

Probabilmente no, visto che l’asta dopo la fine del LCCAF 2023 ha funzionato piuttosto bene.

7) Nella lista per il LCCAF 2024 mancano artisti della Disney o legati ai manga e all’animazione. Avete provato a contattare qualcuno di loro?

Don Rosa, Regis Loisel [che sarà presente quest’anno], Cavazzano e sicuramente altri sono tutti legati al mondo Disney, quindi sono sicuro che la sua domanda sia giusta. Per quanto riguarda i manga è più complicato, ma ci stiamo provando. Anche se tecnicamente non è una mangaka, lo scorso anno Peach Momoko è stata il nostro primo ospite giapponese. L’animazione invece è difficile perché è vicina ai fumetti ma non è tecnicamente arte fumettistica. Abbiamo discusso sull’opportunità di espandere il nostro focus per includere l’animazione, ma questo probabilmente non avverrà prima del 2025.

ENGLISH VERSION

1) How many artists are still missing?

All have been announced. There are always a few names who inquire at the last minute so there might be a few more additions but I think all of the planned artists have been announced. Last year there were too many so this year we should have 70 or so artists in attendance.

2) Given previous editions (with the record-breaking 2023), are you still convinced that bringing so many artists is the best way to sell the expected 1.000 tickets? Variety is certainly good, but those who come end up queuing up from the ‘usual suspects’ instead of ‘spreading out’ evenly

Last year was too many. We are now going to grow the artist list as the attendance grows. We want to insure both that the fans have time with the artists they want to meet but also that the artists can go home with money in their pocket.

3) And I see that the daily ticket has increased again …

Yes and no. Last year it was the ticket price plus an additional cost for ticketing fees. We merged the two together so the net price is about the same.

4) I read that ‘workshops & panels’ are planned; can you tell me more about that?

That has been an aspect we have wanted to work on. With scott dunbier now helping us on the podcasts, he has also offered to help on panels. They are still in development so nothing yet to announce. Sorry.

5) Recently, at OAX in Orlando, ‘free sketches hour’ was introduced, much to the delight of participants (visitors and artists); do you have any plans to organize something similar (or some other ‘pampering’ for the attendees)?

Nope. We did the free autograph time. As they are wont to do, they used the idea. But we don’t dictate art decisions for the artists. They charge what they want to charge.

6) Will there be an auction for attendees only on saturday and/or sunday?

Probably not as the after show auction worked pretty well.

7) On the list for LCCAF 2024 there is a lack of artists from the Disney or related to mangas and animation. Have you tried to contact any of them?

Don Rosa, Regis Loisel, Cavazzano and I’m sure others are all Disney related, so I’m sure your question is really fair. Manga is tougher but we have been trying. while technically not manga, Peach Momoko last year was our first Japanese guest. Animation is tough since it is close to comics but not technically comic art. We have had some discussion about expanding our focus to include animation but that will likely not occur until 2025.

© Riproduzione riservata