Intervista: Steven Morger sul LCCAF 2023, avanti tutta tra novità e tradizione

Come consuetudine fin dalla prima edizione del 2018, abbiamo fatto quattro chiacchiere con Steven Morger, uno degli organizzatori del LCCAF (Lake Como Comic Art Festival), per fare il punto sulla passata e sulla imminente edizione di questa ambiziosa manifestazione che coinvolge artisti della Nona Arte proveniente da tutto il mondo che ques’tanno si terrà il 13 e 14 maggio (con serata di gala inaugurale venerdì 12) a Villa Erba, a Cernobbio.

Sei soddisfatto del numero di visitatori del LCCAF 2022 o speravi in qualcosa di più?

Finché non raggiungeremo la capienza massima [1.000 biglietti], spererò sempre in qualcosa di più. Ma l’affluenza è quasi raddoppiata rispetto all’edizione del 2019 e all’edizione del 2021, quindi siamo stati molto contenti, considerato anche con lo spettro del Covid. Prevediamo che l’affluenza aumenterà ancora quest’anno. Per il 2023 verrà utilizzato ogni spazio disponibile per gli artisti presenti. Tra artisti e dealer, quest’anno dovremmo avere quasi 100 spazi occupati.

Ha visto molti “non italiani” tra i visitatori nel 2022?

Sì, e so che per l’edizione 2023 arriveranno visitatori dagli Stati Uniti, dal Messico, dall’Australia, da Singapore e dalla maggior parte dei paesi europei. Ogni anno il LCCAF diventa sempre più un evento davvero internazionale.

Dopo tre edizioni, sei sempre convinto che organizzare il LCCAF a Cernobbio sia la scelta “giusta”?

Sì. La sede è un’ottima ragione per organizzare il LCCAF a Cernobbio. Una enorme ragione per l’accoglienza positiva del festival sia da parte degli artisti che dei fan. C’è voluto un po’ di tempo per far sì che le persone si sentissero a proprio agio nel viaggiare fino il lago di Como, ma ogni anno, quando la gente parla delle proprie esperienze positive, diventa più facile. E devo aggiungere che le persone di Villa Erba, in particolare Luca, sono fantastiche con cui lavorare. Ci rendono il lavoro molto più facile.

L’anno scorso mi avevi anticipato alcune idee interessanti per l’edizione 2023. Puoi svelarle ufficialmente? (non è più un segreto che Frank Cho ha inchiostrato un disegno a matita di Paolo Serpieri o i ’30 minuti di sessioni di firme gratuite’).

Oltre a quelle che hai citato, non posso anticipare altro. Mi dispiace. Dobbiamo mantenere alcune sorprese!

L’asta nel 2022 è stata molto apprezzata, credo. Ci sarà ancora?

Sì, in qualche forma. Ne stiamo ancora discutendo.

È un peccato che i panel non siano stati molto “spinti” dall’organizzazione lo scorso anno. Li ho trovati molto interessanti

Sì, ma il problema è sia avere il personale per coordinare adeguatamente i panel, sia per gli artisti trovare il tempo per parteciparvi. Molti artisti sono talmente presi dalle commission che ogni minuto per loro è preziosissimo. Ma questo sarà sicuramente un aspetto su cui continueremo a lavorare nei prossimi anni.

C’è qualcosa che ti ha particolarmente colpito dell’edizione 2022 e che non ti aspettavi?

No, l’anno scorso è stata un po’ un’incognita, perché era il primo LCCAF dopo la lunga pausa per la pandemia. Non eravamo sicuri che le persone sarebbero state tranquille all’idea di viaggiare di nuovo. Ma fortunatamente la gente si è presentata in numero molto maggiore rispetto alle edizioni precedenti. E sembra che questa crescita continuerà. Le vendite dei biglietti stanno andando bene. E quest’anno tutti gli spazi disponibili per gli artisti e gli espositori saranno occupati e abbiamo molti artisti che non abbiamo potuto accogliere a causa di richieste tardive.

Hai notato nel 2022 qualcosa che poteva essere “migliorato”?

C’è sempre spazio per i miglioramenti. La prima cosa da fare è far sì che gli artisti che non hanno mai partecipato al LCCAF, ma che sono interessati a partecipare, ci comunichino il loro interesse. Come già detto, ci sono state molte richieste tardive che non abbiamo potuto accogliere perché tutti gli spazi erano occupati.

E vogliamo anche cercare di avere più esclusive. Nelle edizioni passate abbiamo avuto una copertina variant. Speriamo di ottenere qualche altro articolo che possa essere interessante. Anche l’aggiunta di panel più variegati è sulla nostra lista di cose da fare.

Da quanto potuto constatare lo scorso anno, mi pare che il LCCAF stia diventando una convention sempre più orientata alle commission piuttosto che alla vendita di pagine pubblicate. Cosa ne pensi?

Non sono d’accordo. Quest’anno avremo più dealer di quanti ne abbiamo mai avuti prima. Continuano a voler tornare, quindi devono essere soddisfatti. Detto questo, comunque, credo che siano i fan a dettare la direzione del festival. Il nostro lavoro consiste nel portare in fiera i migliori artisti e i dealer da tutto il mondo. Ma saranno i fan a decidere cosa preferiscono.

Che fine hanno fatto i grandi artisti franco/belga delle prime due edizioni (penso a Lauffray, Alice, Pé, Loisel …) ?

Torneranno nel 2024. Non abbiamo abbastanza spazio per tutti gli artisti che vogliono venire. Alcuni si sono presi una pausa, ma molti hanno continuato a venire, tra cui Enrico Marini e Juanjo Guarnido.

Vedo che quest’anno siete riusciti a portare anche qualche artista dall’Asia

Sì, quest’anno avremo Peach Momoko dal Giappone e Stanley “Artgerm” Lau da Singapore. Con il loro aiuto, speriamo di avere più artisti dai paesi asiatici in futuro.

Quasi 100 artisti nel 2023, il triplo rispetto alla prima edizione (e la metà di loro verrà coi propri dealer). Capisco gli aspetti economici, ma non sono un po’ troppi? Non si perde un po’ di quell’ambiente “familiare” ed “esclusivo” che differenziava il LCCAF dalle “solite” convention, al di là dei grandi nomi coinvolti?

Ancora una volta, non penso. Con l’aumento dell’affluenza, le opzioni per i fan sarebbero limitate se non comparissero più artisti. Il LCCAF avrà sempre un’affluenza limitata, quindi non sarà mai una ‘solita’ convention. Mille biglietti sono una piccola frazione del numero di biglietti di altri Festival, quindi credo che la natura ‘familiare’ resterà. Così come i nostri tentativi di proporre ai partecipanti la migliore e più ampia varietà di artisti del fumetto provenienti da tutto il mondo.

ENGLISH VERSION INTERVIEW

Are you satisfied with the number of visitors of LCCAF 2022, or were you hoping for something more?

Until we hit capacity, I will always hope for more 😂 But attendance almost doubled from the show in 2019 to last year’s edition so we were quite happy to see that even with the spectre of Covid. We anticipate that attendance will again increase this year. Every available space for artists will be utilized this year. Between artists and art dealers, we should have close to 100 spaces filled this year.

Have you seen many ‘non-Italians’ among the visitors this time?

Yes, I know of attendees who will be traveling from the U.S., Mexico, Australia, Singapore and most countries in Europe for this year’s edition. Each year, the festival becomes more and more a truly international event.

After three editions, are you still convinced that organizing the LCCAF in Cernobbio is the ‘right’ choice?

Oh yes. The venue is a huge reason for the positive reception of the festival from both artists and fans. It has taken a little time to get people to feel comfortable with traveling to the Lake but each year, as people talk about their positive experiences, it gets easier. And I must add that the people at the Villa Erba, Luca in particular, are amazing to work with. They make our job so much easier.

Last year, you anticipated me some interesting ideas for the upcoming edition. Could you officially reveal them? (is no secret Frank Cho inking Paolo Serpieri or the ’30 minutes free signing’ …)

Besides the ones you mention, not yet. Sorry. We have to keep some surprises.

Last year’s auction was very apreciated I think. Will we see it again in 2023?

Yes, in some form. That is still being discussed.

It is a pity that the panels weren’t very ‘pushed’ from the crew in 2022, they were very interesting

Yes, but the problem is both having the staff to properly coordinate the panels as well as to allow the artists time to do them. Many artists are so booked up with commissions, time is precious. But that will definitely be something we will continue to work on in the years ahead.

Is there something that particularly struck you about the 2022 edition that you did not expect?

No, last year was a bit of a mystery due to it being the first show after the long break from the pandemic. We were not sure whether people would be nervous about traveling again. But happily, people did show up in much greater numbers than prior editions. And it looks like this growth will continue. Ticket sales are doing fine. And this year every space available for artists and exhibitors will be filled and we have many artists who we could not accomodate due to late requests.

Have you noticed something that can be ‘improved’?

There is always room for improvement. First and foremost will be getting artists who have not previously come to the show but are interested in appearing to notify us of their interest. As mentioned in the prior response, there were many who made late requests that we could not accomodate as all space was filled.

We also want to try and have more exclusives available. In past editions, we have had one variant cover option. We hope to get a few more items which might be of interest. Adding more varied panels is also on our to-do list.

It seems to me that LCCAF is becoming a convention more and more oriented to commissions than to the sale of published pages. What do you think about that?

I don’t know that I agree with your conclusion. We have more art dealers this year than we have ever had. They keep wanting to come back so they must be doing okay. But that said, I think the fans in many ways dictate the direction of the festival. Our job is to bring in the best artists and art dealers in the world to the show. But the fans will decide what they prefer.

What happened to the great French artists from the first two editions (thinking of Lauffray, Alice, Pé, Loisel …)?

They will be back in 2024. We don’t have enough space for all the artists who want to come. Some took a break but many continued to come including Enrico Marini and Juanjo Guarnido.

I see that this year you also managed to bring in some artists from Asia

Yes, we will have Peach Momoko from Japan and Stanley “Artgerm” Lau from Singapore this year. With their help, we hope to have more artists from the Asian countries in the future.

Almost 100 artists this year, three times more than the first edition in 2018 (and half of them come with their dealers). I understand the economic aspects, but isn’t that too many? Doesn’t this lose some of that initial ‘family’ and ‘exclusive’ environment that differentiated LCCAF from the ‘usual’ conventions, beyond the big names involved?

Again, I don’t believe so. As attendance increases, options would be limited for the fans if more artists did not appear. The show will always have limited attendance so it won’t ever be a “usual” convention. 1.000 tickets maximum is a small fraction of the number of tickets from other shows so I think the family nature of the show will continue. As will our attempts to expose our attendees to the best and widest variety of comic artists from around the world.

Di seguito il nostro video esclusivo dell’edizione 2022 della LCCAF:

